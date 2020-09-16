Trump Shares Fabricated Video That Shows Biden as Anti-Police - Twitter

US President Donald Trump shared a fabricated video on Wednesday that showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden dancing to a song that is anti-police during an event in Florida celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Twitter said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump shared a fabricated video on Wednesday that showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden dancing to a song that is anti-police during an event in Florida celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Twitter said in a notice on Wednesday

"Manipulated media," Twitter said in a warning placed under Trump's tweet of a video depicting Biden playing the anti-police song "F**k tha Police'" by US hip-hop group N.W.A.

Trump shared the video twice on his personal Twitter account, saying "China is drooling.

They can't believe this!" and "What is this all about?"

Twitter's alert links to a notice indicating that the video was taken from a Hispanic Heritage event on Tuesday during which Biden actually played the song "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, after the Latin singer had introduced the former vice president at the event.

Twitter has recently placed disinformation warnings on other Trump tweets, including several posts about alleged fraud with mail-in ballots.