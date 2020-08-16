Trump Shares News About Death of His Younger Brother Robert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has informed the world about the death of his younger brother Robert, who passed away at the age of 72.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.