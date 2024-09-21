Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The US Secret Service on Friday detailed a litany of failures uncovered by its review of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump at a rally in July.

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to open fire from a nearby rooftop at the outdoor event held by Republican election candidate Trump, who narrowly escaped death and suffered a wound to his right ear.

The review "identified deficiencies in the advanced planning and its implementation," Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said at a press briefing.

"While some members of the advance team were very diligent, there was complacency on the part of others that led to a breach of security protocols."