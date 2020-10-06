UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Showing 'no Symptoms' Of Covid-19: Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:58 PM

Trump showing 'no symptoms' of Covid-19: doctor

President Donald Trump says he is symptom-free the day after returning to the White House from a hospitalization for Covid-19, his official doctor said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump says he is symptom-free the day after returning to the White House from a hospitalization for Covid-19, his official doctor said Tuesday.

"He reports no symptoms," presidential doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

Vital signs are stable and "overall he continues to do extremely well."

Related Topics

White House Trump Doctor From

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

1 hour ago

Three police officers transferred

3 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

1 hour ago

Guinea's Conde, seeking controversial 3rd term, vo ..

3 minutes ago

UK Nobel physics laureate pays tribute to snubbed ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister allied with president resign ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.