Trump showing 'no symptoms' of Covid-19: doctor

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump says he is symptom-free the day after returning to the White House from a hospitalization for Covid-19, his official doctor said Tuesday.

"He reports no symptoms," presidential doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

Vital signs are stable and "overall he continues to do extremely well."