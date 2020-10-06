Trump Showing 'no Symptoms' Of Covid-19: Doctor
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:58 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump says he is symptom-free the day after returning to the White House from a hospitalization for Covid-19, his official doctor said Tuesday.
"He reports no symptoms," presidential doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.
Vital signs are stable and "overall he continues to do extremely well."