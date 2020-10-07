Trump Shows Contempt for 'Our Heroes' By Leaving COVID-19 Relief Package Talks - Pelosi

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) President Donald Trump has shown contempt for health care professionals, first responders and children as well as for science by pulling out of talks for a COVID-19 financial relief package while insisting on another huge tax cut, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes - in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others," Pelosi said on Tuesday.

The US House speaker pointed out that Trump remains committed to his proposed $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in the United States while refusing to provide much needed funds to workers.

"Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the [Republican] Members of Congress. ...  and he refuses to put money in workers' pockets, unless his name is printed on the check," Pelosi said.

Trump's actions have revealed that the White House is in complete disarray and that it is rejecting the urgent warnings of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier in the day that too little financial support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for US households and businesses, Pelosi added.

