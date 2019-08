US President Donald Trump said Friday that he agreed with Kim Jong Un's opposition to US-South Korea war games, after receiving what he called a "great" letter from the North Korean leader

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday that he agreed with Kim Jong Un's opposition to US-South Korea war games, after receiving what he called a "great" letter from the North Korean leader.

"He wasn't happy with the war games," Trump said of Kim's letter, which Trump said explained why Pyongyang had been conducting missile tests.

"You know I've never liked it either," Trump said.