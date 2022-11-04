UrduPoint.com

Trump Signals 2024 Run As Democrats Brace For Punishing Midterms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for punishing midterms

Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week's midterm elections by announcing a run for the presidency, US media reported Friday, as Democrats braced for a punishing night even in the most liberal corners of America

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week's midterm elections by announcing a run for the presidency, US media reported Friday, as Democrats braced for a punishing night even in the most liberal corners of America.

The one-term president has hinted for almost two years a potential third tilt at the White House after losing to Joe Biden, but aides are firming up plans for an announcement on November 14, according to Axios.

Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce his 2024 candidacy soon, as he addressed a rally Thursday in Iowa, the first state to hold its Republican nominating contest in presidential elections.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably," Trump teased to rapt applause at the event in Sioux City.

"Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready."Trump's remarks came with polling pointing to a re-emerging "red wave" that will likely see the tycoon's party dismantling the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and possibly retaking the Senate.

Republicans are confident they can flip the one state they need for the upper chamber and are expecting gains in the House of 12 to 25 seats, easily enough to overcome the Democrats' eight-member advantage.

Related Topics

Senate White House Trump Sioux City Chamber November Democrats Media Event All

Recent Stories

Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more ..

Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more danger: FBI

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 minutes ago
 Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overha ..

Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul

2 minutes ago
 Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Emba ..

Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Seizure in Tehran - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukrain ..

G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukraine Restore Critical Infrastruct ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a studen ..

Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a student

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.