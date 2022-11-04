Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for punishing midterms

Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week's midterm elections by announcing a run for the presidency, US media reported Friday, as Democrats braced for a punishing night even in the most liberal corners of America

The one-term president has hinted for almost two years a potential third tilt at the White House after losing to Joe Biden, but aides are firming up plans for an announcement on November 14, according to Axios.

Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce his 2024 candidacy soon, as he addressed a rally Thursday in Iowa, the first state to hold its Republican nominating contest in presidential elections.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably," Trump teased to rapt applause at the event in Sioux City.

"Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready."Trump's remarks came with polling pointing to a re-emerging "red wave" that will likely see the tycoon's party dismantling the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and possibly retaking the Senate.

Republicans are confident they can flip the one state they need for the upper chamber and are expecting gains in the House of 12 to 25 seats, easily enough to overcome the Democrats' eight-member advantage.