Trump Signals COVID-19 Task Force To Continue With New Members Focused On Economy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Trump Signals COVID-19 Task Force to Continue With New Members Focused on Economy

President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed away from plans to wind down the White House coronavirus Task Force by suggesting the unit could continue working indefinitely, albeit with personnel changes as the group shifts focus to restarting the economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed away from plans to wind down the White House coronavirus Task Force by suggesting the unit could continue working indefinitely, albeit with personnel changes as the group shifts focus to restarting the economy.

"The Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump added that the group had succeeded in ramping up production and availability of tests, protective gear and ventilators.

"Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests. Face masks & shields, gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful," Trump said.

On Tuesday, both Trump and the Task Force leader, Vice President Mike Pence, suggested that the group would be replaced with a different unit, possibly by the end of May.

