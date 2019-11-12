UrduPoint.com
Trump Signals Deal With Democrats On DACA As Supreme Court Mulls Legality Of Program

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled that he would be open to striking a deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if the US Supreme Court upholds his decision to repeal the program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled that he would be open to striking a deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if the US Supreme Court upholds his decision to repeal the program.

The US Supreme Court later on Tuesday will hear a legal challenge to Trump's decision to cancel former President Barack Obama's DACA program, in which children brought to the US illegally are allowed to stay and work in the United States.

"Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from 'angels.'� Some are very tough, hardened criminals.

President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!," Trump said in a Twitter message.

�The US Supreme Court will decide whether to allow the Trump administration to rescind the DACA immigration program that has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States from deportation.

DACA permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought in the United States under the age of 16, to remain in the country provided they had arrived by 2007 as well as to obtain working permits.

