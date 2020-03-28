Trump Signing $2Trln Coronavirus Bill at 4 p.m. EDT (8p.m. GMT) Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump will sign the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief bill at 4 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. GMT) on Friday, the White House said in a press release.

"The President signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act at 4:00PM," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by a voice vote.