UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signing $2Trln Coronavirus Bill At 4 P.m. EDT (8p.m. GMT) Friday - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Signing $2Trln Coronavirus Bill at 4 p.m. EDT (8p.m. GMT) Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump will sign the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief bill at 4 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. GMT) on Friday, the White House said in a press release.

"The President signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act at 4:00PM," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by a voice vote.

Related Topics

Vote White House Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

46 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolat ..

47 seconds ago

Britain Prime Minister tests positive for virus as ..

49 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Ya ..

50 seconds ago

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid viru ..

52 seconds ago

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.