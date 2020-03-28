Trump Signing $2Trln Coronavirus Bill At 4 P.m. EDT (8p.m. GMT) Friday - White House
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump will sign the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief bill at 4 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. GMT) on Friday, the White House said in a press release.
"The President signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act at 4:00PM," the release said.
Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by a voice vote.