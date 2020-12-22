Trump Signs $1.4Trln Spending Package That Includes $900Bln in COVID-19 Relief

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill on Tuesday extending budget for six days follow the passage of a $1.4 trillion federal spending package for 2021 by The US House of Representatives and the Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed a bill on Tuesday extending budget for six days follow the passage of a $1.4 trillion federal spending package for 2021 by The US House of Representatives and the Senate.

"On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 1520, the 'Further Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021,' which provides fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations to Federal agencies through Monday, December 28, 2020, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government.

The two houses of Congress on Monday night passed a $1.4 trillion federal spending package for 2021 that includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. Trump is expected to sign the legislation before the stopgap funding measure expires.

The COVID-19 relief package includes $300 weekly unemployment benefits, as well as $600 stimulus checks for qualifying adults and children in the United States.

The funding legislation includes $696 billion for defense spending and renews a $290 million budget for the "countering Russian influence fund.

The bill also includes $275 million in security assistance to Ukraine in addition to $453 million in aid to the country for other activities not related to defense. The legislation also includes $132 million in aid to Georgia.

Lawmakers allocated another $15.35 billion for US nuclear weapons activities, an increase of $2.9 billion above the 2020 level, to maintain nuclear deterrence and to fund Research and Development capabilities.

The legislation also includes $710 million for efforts to counter the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), including support for the Iraqi Security Forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the Islamic State terrorist group.

A separate summary of the bill states that no funds from the 2021 spending package will be used to exercise the United States' control over any oil resources in Iraq or Syria.

The bill also provides $160 million for programs with countries in the Africa Command area of responsibility, $56 million above the budget request. It also provides $120 million for programs with countries in the Southern Command area of responsibility, $46 million above the budget request.