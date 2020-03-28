Trump Signs $2Trln Coronavirus Response Legislation Into Law - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon signed the $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief bill into law, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the US House of Representatives passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act by a voice vote.

"[President Donald Trump] has signed the CARES Act, which will provide much needed relief to individuals, families and businesses," Deere said in the statement.