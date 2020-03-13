President Donald Trump signed into law a bill preventing US government funds from being used to purchase equipment from the Chinese tech giant Huawei and other technology companies that threaten the national security of the United States, the White House press office said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) President Donald Trump signed into law a bill preventing US government funds from being used to purchase equipment from the Chinese tech giant Huawei and other technology companies that threaten the national security of the United States, the White House press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 4998, the 'Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019,' which prohibits certain federal subsidies from being used to purchase communications equipment or services posing national security risks; and establishes a reimbursement program for the replacement of communications equipment of services posing such risks," the White House.

The law targets Huawei, which prosecutors have charged with racketeering and stealing trade secrets from US telecom companies as well as selling equipment to Iran in violation of sanctions.

US officials fear that Huawei hard-wires its equipment with so-called backdoors, which can give Chinese intelligence services access to Huawei equipment users.

Also on Thursday, bipartisan lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate introduced a bill that would add the company to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list and freeze Huawei out of the US financial system, according to The Hill.