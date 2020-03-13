UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use Of US Federal Gov't Funds To Buy Huawei Equipment

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:36 AM

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't Funds to Buy Huawei Equipment

President Donald Trump signed into law a bill preventing US government funds from being used to purchase equipment from the Chinese tech giant Huawei and other technology companies that threaten the national security of the United States, the White House press office said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) President Donald Trump signed into law a bill preventing US government funds from being used to purchase equipment from the Chinese tech giant Huawei and other technology companies that threaten the national security of the United States, the White House press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 4998, the 'Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019,' which prohibits certain federal subsidies from being used to purchase communications equipment or services posing national security risks; and establishes a reimbursement program for the replacement of communications equipment of services posing such risks," the White House.

The law targets Huawei, which prosecutors have charged with racketeering and stealing trade secrets from US telecom companies as well as selling equipment to Iran in violation of sanctions.

US officials fear that Huawei hard-wires its equipment with so-called backdoors, which can give Chinese intelligence services access to Huawei equipment users.

Also on Thursday, bipartisan lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate introduced a bill that would add the company to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals list and freeze Huawei out of the US financial system, according to The Hill.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Iran China White House Company Trump United States March 2019 2020 From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

2 minutes ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

2 minutes ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

4 minutes ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh decides to hold PSL matches i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.