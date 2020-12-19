Trump Signs Bill That Could Block Some Chinese Companies From US Exchanges

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) President Donald Trump has signed legislation into law that could block some Chinese companies from engaging in exchanges in the US stock market, the White House said in a press release.

"On Friday, December 18, 2020, the President signed into law: S. 945, the 'Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act,' which requires certain issuers of securities to establish that they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government, specifically if the Public Company Accounting Oversight board is unable to audit specified reports because the issuer has retained a foreign public accounting firm that is not subject to inspection by the Board," the release said on Friday.

The US House of Representatives passed the measure earlier this month and the Senate passed it in May.

The measure requires foreign companies to disclose if they are state-owned or controlled and bans foreign companies from trading on the US stock market if they fail to comply with US auditing standards.

Senator John Kennedy, who introduced the bill in March of 2019, said the measure would stop China from cheating on the US stock exchanges, adding that Beijing's failure to comply with US disclosure laws has already impacted investor confidence and the integrity of financial markets.

The United States has been able to enter into cooperative auditing agreements with foreign regulators but it has not reached such an agreement with China.