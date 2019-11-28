Trump Signs Bill to Ban Export of Crowd Control Weapons to Hong Kong Police - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed into law legislation that bans the export of crowd control weapons to Hong Kong police and supports human rights in the city, the White House said in a statement.

"The President signed into law: S. 1838, the 'Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019'... and S. 2710, which prohibits US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong," the statement said on Wednesday.