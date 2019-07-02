UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Bill To Provide $4.6Bln In Humanitarian Aid For Border Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:00 AM

Trump Signs Bill to Provide $4.6Bln in Humanitarian Aid for Border Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has signed legislation to provide humanitarian assistance on the southwestern border as Federal agencies struggle to cope with the influx of migrants.

"On Monday, July 1, 2019, the President signed into law: H.R.

3401, the 'Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019,' which provides additional fiscal year 2019 emergency supplemental funding for humanitarian assistance and security at the southern border," the White House said in a press release on Monday.

US Congress passed the $4.6 billion aid package last week.

