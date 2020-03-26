Trump Signs Disaster Declaration for New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - White House

President Donald Trump declared New Jersey a major disaster area due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, making the state eligible for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House announced on Thursday

"Federal funding is...

available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of New Jersey impacted by COVID-19," the announcement said.

The White House said FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named Robert Little as coordinating officer for federal recovery operations.

Little is the FEMA's official in charge of a US region that includes New Jersey, New York, and the territory of Puerto Rico, according to the agency.