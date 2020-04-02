UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Disaster Declaration To Fight COVID-19 In US State Of North Dakota

Trump Signs Disaster Declaration to Fight COVID-19 in US State of North Dakota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) North Dakota became eligible for federal coronavirus disaster relief under a declaration signed by President Donald Trump, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States rose above 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker, including over 4,400 deaths.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of North Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing," the White House said in a statement.

The declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by the coronavirus, according to the release.

