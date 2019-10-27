Trump Signs Document to Show Intention on US Exit From Open Skies Treaty - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed a document on the intention to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In early October, House Foreign Affairs chairman Elliot Engel expressed concern over the reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump may leave the Open Skies Treaty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States had made no official announcement that it planned to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty and Moscow did not trust US media reports on that.

The final decision on the issue has not been made yet, The WSJ reported, citing US officials.

Critics within the US Administration reportedly believe that Russia is using observation flights over the US territory, conducted under the treaty, for gathering intelligence information.

The US is also accusing Russia of preventing Washington and Ottawa from carrying out an observation flight over the Russian territory on September 20.

The 1992 Open Skies Treaty allows parties to carry out aerial surveillance through scheduled observation flights over each participating state. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost the transparency of military activities.