Trump Signs Executive Order For US Agencies To Use Logo On All Foreign Aid - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) President Donald Trump has signed an executive order administering Federal agencies to utilize a single logo on all US foreign aid, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order directing agencies of the United States Government to use a single logo on all United States foreign assistance," the statement said. "The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, will be responsible for developing and coordinating this branding policy.

"

The United States is the world's single largest foreign aid donor with more than 20 federal agencies delivering foreign assistance under their individual brands and logos, the statement said.

Using a single logo will stress "the breadth and depth of the American taxpayers' generosity and support for the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities around the world," the statement added.

