UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order Mandating US Worker Preference In Federal Contracts

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Signs Executive Order Mandating US Worker Preference in Federal Contracts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday mandating that agencies using Federal funds give preference to US workers.

The executive order requires US federal agencies to perform audits and reviews to ascertain that competitive service positions are filled by US nationals, the White House said in a press release.

Additionally, the executive order is aimed at discouraging outsourcing of roles in federal agencies to foreign nationals.

The White House highlighted the decision by the federally-owned Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to outsource 20 percent of its technology workforce, as an example of what the White House wants to curb.

Earlier in the day, Trump dismissed the company's chair and another board member in response to TVA's announcement.

The executive order comes as the Trump administration takes steps to alleviate growing hardship amid the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. US weekly unemployment claims rose for the second straight week with some 1.43 million US workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

According to the Labor Department, more than 55 million have applied for unemployment benefits in the 18 weeks since the onset of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Technology White House Company Trump Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

3 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.