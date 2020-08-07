Trump Signs Executive Order on Banning Transactions Related to WeChat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, which bans any transaction related to China's WeChat mobile application 45 days after the document's signing.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law: any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a. Tengxun Konggu Youxian Gongsi), Shenzhen, China, or any subsidiary of that entity," the order said on late Thursday.

"WeChat, a messaging, social media, and electronic payment application owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd., reportedly has over one billion users worldwide, including users in the United States. Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information," the document added.