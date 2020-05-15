Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Domestic Production of COVID-19 Supplies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has signed an executive order to boost domestic production of crucial supplies needed in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Earlier today I signed an executive order, just signed it, invoking the Defense Production Act to grant new authority to the US International Development Finance Corporation...under my order it will now also invest in our country, helping to bring vital factories, pharmaceutical producers and most importantly jobs back home where they belong," Trump said during remarks at the Owens and Minor, Inc.

Distribution Center in the state of Pennsylvania.

In the executive order, Trump said this measure will expand and strengthen relevant supply chains within the United States that are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

The authorities in the order will expire after two years, Trump said.

In April, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said the Pentagon has realized amid the current pandemic that the United States' supply chain may be too dependent on China.