UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order To Boost Domestic Production Of COVID-19 Supplies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Domestic Production of COVID-19 Supplies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has signed an executive order to boost domestic production of crucial supplies needed in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Earlier today I signed an executive order, just signed it, invoking the Defense Production Act to grant new authority to the US International Development Finance Corporation...under my order it will now also invest in our country, helping to bring vital factories, pharmaceutical producers and most importantly jobs back home where they belong," Trump said during remarks at the Owens and Minor, Inc.

Distribution Center in the state of Pennsylvania.

In the executive order, Trump said this measure will expand and strengthen relevant supply chains within the United States that are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

The authorities in the order will expire after two years, Trump said.

In April, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said the Pentagon has realized amid the current pandemic that the United States' supply chain may be too dependent on China.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Trump United States April May Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

21 minutes ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

1 hour ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

1 hour ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

45 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

2 hours ago

Govt to provide Rs 37 bln subsidy on fertilizers

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.