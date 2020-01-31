UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order To Combat Human Trafficking, Online Child Exploitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Trump Signs Executive Order to Combat Human Trafficking, Online Child Exploitation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at countering human trafficking as well as online child exploitation.

"This order expands prevention education programs, promotes housing opportunities for survivors and prioritizes the removal of child sexual abuse material from the internet," Trump said at a signing ceremony.

The order also establishes a full-time position at the White House dedicated solely to combating human trafficking, Trump added.

Trump said Washington will work with the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand to tackle online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The signing ceremony took place at the White House. Trump was joined by survivors as well as Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka trump.

Related Topics

Internet Australia Education Washington Canada White House Trump United Kingdom From Housing New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Merkel Plans to Visit China Alongside EU Officials ..

4 minutes ago

Growing Flu Epidemic Kills 12 People in Czech Repu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.