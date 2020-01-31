Trump Signs Executive Order to Combat Human Trafficking, Online Child Exploitation

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at countering human trafficking as well as online child exploitation.

"This order expands prevention education programs, promotes housing opportunities for survivors and prioritizes the removal of child sexual abuse material from the internet," Trump said at a signing ceremony.

The order also establishes a full-time position at the White House dedicated solely to combating human trafficking, Trump added.

Trump said Washington will work with the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand to tackle online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The signing ceremony took place at the White House. Trump was joined by survivors as well as Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka trump.