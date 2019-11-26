UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order To Enhance Probes Of Missing, Murdered Native Americans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Trump Signs Executive Order to Enhance Probes of Missing, Murdered Native Americans

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes a task force to enhance criminal investigations of missing or murdered Native Americans in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes a task force to enhance criminal investigations of missing or murdered Native Americans in the United States.

"It is my honor to sign an executive order to address a tragedy facing Native American communities, the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in particular women and children," Trump said.

The White House said in a release that the executive order will develop a government-wide strategy to engage with tribal communities on the issue as well as develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved cases.

The order will also establish a multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases in addition to establishing greater clarity of roles, authorities and jurisdictions involved in these cases.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Abbas Expresses Hope Putin Will Visit Bethlehem at ..

1 minute ago

Seventeen Civilians Killed in Car Explosion Near S ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet approves amendment in Army Regulation

2 minutes ago

Pitino returns to Panathinaikos until summer of 20 ..

2 minutes ago

More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Ismail terms extension in COAS's tenure in b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.