Trump Signs Executive Order to Enhance Probes of Missing, Murdered Native Americans

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes a task force to enhance criminal investigations of missing or murdered Native Americans in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes a task force to enhance criminal investigations of missing or murdered Native Americans in the United States

"It is my honor to sign an executive order to address a tragedy facing Native American communities, the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in particular women and children," Trump said.

The White House said in a release that the executive order will develop a government-wide strategy to engage with tribal communities on the issue as well as develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved cases.

The order will also establish a multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases in addition to establishing greater clarity of roles, authorities and jurisdictions involved in these cases.