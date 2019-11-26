Trump Signs Executive Order To Enhance Probes Of Missing, Murdered Native Americans
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:06 PM
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes a task force to enhance criminal investigations of missing or murdered Native Americans in the United States
"It is my honor to sign an executive order to address a tragedy facing Native American communities, the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in particular women and children," Trump said.
The White House said in a release that the executive order will develop a government-wide strategy to engage with tribal communities on the issue as well as develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved cases.
The order will also establish a multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases in addition to establishing greater clarity of roles, authorities and jurisdictions involved in these cases.