UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order To Ensure American Citizens Get Vaccines First

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Signs Executive Order to Ensure American Citizens Get Vaccines First

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to prioritize domestic distribution of COVID-19 vaccines over their shipments to foreign countries.

"I sign the executive order to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines.

And then we are going to be working with other countries all over the world," Trump said during the Vaccine Summit at the White House.

The president added that exports are also likely to start almost immediately, because "we have millions of doses coming in."

The US administration is expected to approve two vaccine candidates in the coming days to administer tens of millions of doses in December with hundreds of millions more in subsequent months. The plan is to vaccinate almost all US citizens by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Related Topics

World Exports White House Trump December All Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

1 hour ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

1 hour ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

1 hour ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.