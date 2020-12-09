Trump Signs Executive Order to Ensure American Citizens Get Vaccines First

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to prioritize domestic distribution of COVID-19 vaccines over their shipments to foreign countries.

"I sign the executive order to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines.

And then we are going to be working with other countries all over the world," Trump said during the Vaccine Summit at the White House.

The president added that exports are also likely to start almost immediately, because "we have millions of doses coming in."

The US administration is expected to approve two vaccine candidates in the coming days to administer tens of millions of doses in December with hundreds of millions more in subsequent months. The plan is to vaccinate almost all US citizens by the end of the second quarter of 2021.