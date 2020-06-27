UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Executive Order To Protect US Monuments, Statues - Statement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Signs Executive Order to Protect US Monuments, Statues - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he has signed an executive order to protect Federal monuments, memorials and statues, adding that he vows long prison terms for lawless acts.

"I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence.

Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

4 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

51 minutes ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

52 minutes ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

52 minutes ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

52 minutes ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.