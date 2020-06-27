Trump Signs Executive Order to Protect US Monuments, Statues - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he has signed an executive order to protect Federal monuments, memorials and statues, adding that he vows long prison terms for lawless acts.

"I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence.

Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.