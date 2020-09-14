UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Executive Order To Reduce Drug Prices In US, End Rebates To Middlemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had signed an executive order targeting the pharmaceutical industry in a bid to reduce prices on drugs in the United States, which continue to be disproportionately higher than in most other parts of the world.

"Just signed a new Executive Order to LOWER DRUG PRICES! My Most Favored Nation order will ensure that our Country gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries. The days of global freeriding at America's expense are over and prices are coming down FAST! Also just ended all rebates to middlemen, further reducing prices," Trump said on Twitter.

US pharmaceutical companies spend enormous amounts of money on research and development. The prices on prescription drugs and other medical products have long been a serious concerns for many US citizens.

The Trump Administration have repeatedly vowed to address the issue of bloated drug prices, including as part of its effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

