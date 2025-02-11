Trump Signs Executive Orders On Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Monday made good on a promise to slap 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, stepping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.
"Today I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum," Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed executive orders. "It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions."
Trump also signaled that he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.
Canada and Mexico -- which Trump has already threatened with tariffs -- are the biggest steel importers to the United States, according to US trade data. Brazil and South Korea are also major steel providers.
The US leader also confirmed that he was considering an exemption for Australia from the steel tariffs.
"We have a (trade) surplus to Australia, one of the few. And the reason is they buy a lot of airplanes. They are rather far away and need lots of airplanes," he said.
Just before Trump signed the documents, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an exemption was on the table, after speaking with Trump.
"The US president agreed that an exemption was under consideration in the interests of both of our countries," Albanese told reporters after the call.
Trump imposed sweeping tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump signs executive orders on steel, aluminum tariffs6 minutes ago
-
PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai6 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk heads group trying to buy control of OpenAI: report16 minutes ago
-
Young, Irving replace Giannis, Davis in NBA All-Star line-ups1 hour ago
-
At least 55 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine1 hour ago
-
Duterte's future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off1 hour ago
-
Celtic's Rodgers finally rises to Champions League challenge1 hour ago
-
South Brazil heat wave forces schools to suspend return2 hours ago
-
New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return2 hours ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US8 hours ago
-
Kosovo set for deadlock after PM falls short of election majority8 hours ago
-
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK: govt8 hours ago