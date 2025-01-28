Open Menu

Trump Signs Executive Orders To Reshape US Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Trump signs executive orders to reshape US military

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders Monday that will reshape the military, according to the White House.

One executive order will remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, while another is eliminating "gender radicalism in the military."

“As Chief Executive and as Commander in Chief, I am committed to meritocracy and to the elimination of race-based and sex-based discrimination within the Armed Forces of the United States.

"No individual or group within our Armed Forces should be preferred or disadvantaged on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, color, or creed," according to the order.

It said every element of the Armed Forces "should operate free from any preference based on race or sex," calling for a review of discriminatory practices "designed to promote a race- or sex-based preferences system.

"

Addressing House Republicans in Miami, Florida earlier, Trump announced that he would sign the executive orders, including one barring transgender people from serving openly in the military.

He said the order will ensure that the US has "the most lethal fighting force in the world" by getting "transgender ideology the hell out of our military."

The order says "a false 'gender identity' divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

It will ensure the end of "invented and identification-based" pronoun usage.

The order gives Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 60 days to implement a new policy on gender identity.

Recent Stories

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

30 minutes ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

2 hours ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

12 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

12 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

12 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World