Trump Signs Into Law $484Bln COVID-19 Relief Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed into law a nearly half-a-trillion-dollar coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing in the United States.

"Throughout this crisis, my administration has taken unprecedented actions to rush economic relief to our citizens," Trump said during the signing ceremony of the $484 million relief bill.

The new measure comes just weeks after a $2.1 trillion stimulus package was adopted that included paychecks for nearly all US citizens.

