Trump Signs Into Law $8.3Bln Emergency Coronavirus Response Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed into law the $8.3 billion emergency response bill for the novel coronavirus outbreak, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday.

"Trump just signed the Coronavirus Supplemental funding bill before departing the White House for Tennessee," Deere said via Twitter.

"The funding, which the president requested, will accelerate development of a vaccine and assist with response efforts."