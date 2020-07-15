Trump Signs Law, Executive Order Punishing China Over Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced that he has signed legislation and an Executive Order punishing China for the encroachment on Hong Kong autonomy.

"Today I have signed a legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong," Trump said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.

He told reporters that he signed into law The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which had passed unanimously through Congress, which gives him tools to hold those accountable who suppress freedom. The Executive Order he also signed ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong and will ensure it is treated the same as mainland China.