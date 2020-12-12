UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Measure To Extend Federal Funding For 1 Week - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:50 AM

Trump Signs Measure to Extend Federal Funding for 1 Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed a one-week extension of government funding through December 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The President signed into law: H.R. 8900, the 'Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021, and Other Extensions Act,' which provides fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 18, 2020, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government," the White House said on Friday.

The Senate passed the bill by voice vote earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved it by a 343 to 67 vote to give congressional negotiators time to reach agreement on the longer term appropriations bill.

Related Topics

Senate Vote White House Trump December 2020 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

6 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

6 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

6 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

6 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

6 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.