Trump Signs Measure to Extend Federal Funding for 1 Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed a one-week extension of government funding through December 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The President signed into law: H.R. 8900, the 'Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021, and Other Extensions Act,' which provides fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 18, 2020, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government," the White House said on Friday.

The Senate passed the bill by voice vote earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved it by a 343 to 67 vote to give congressional negotiators time to reach agreement on the longer term appropriations bill.