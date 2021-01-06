UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Memorandum To Prevent Antifa Members From Entering US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Trump Signs Memorandum to Prevent Antifa Members From Entering US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump signed a decree designed to prevent members of the far-left Antifa movement from entering the country, the text of the memorandum was circulated by the White House.

"The violence spurred on by Antifa ” such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police, burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews ” is dangerous to human life and to the fabric of our Nation," the memorandum says.

"These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable," it says.

