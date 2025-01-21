Trump Signs Multiple Executive Orders To Start Administrative Actions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 10:58 AM
Trump revokes 78 presidential decisions made by former President Joe Biden including key policies aimed at economic and political reforms
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) After the inauguration ceremony, US President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders, marking the beginning of his administrative actions.
Trump revoked 78 presidential decisions made by former President Joe Biden including key policies aimed at economic and political reforms.
According to the White House, President Trump also signed an order granting pardons to 1,500 individuals involved in the Capitol attack. During the signing, he displayed the signed documents to the attendees.
A grand ceremony was held at Capitol Arena, where a large number of Trump supporters welcomed him with applause and chants. The event featured a salute to the President by police officers, athletes, and various institutional contingents.
On this occasion, Trump introduced his family and close associates to the public and praised them in his speech.
In his address, President Trump stated that he would reverse the disastrous executive orders of the previous administration, take immediate measures to curb inflation and deport criminal offenders back to their respective countries.
He also announced the removal of the offshore drilling ban imposed during Biden’s tenure.
Trump signed several significant executive orders including the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change and a ban on Federal hirings.
