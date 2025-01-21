Open Menu

Trump Signs Multiple Executive Orders To Start Administrative Actions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 10:58 AM

Trump signs multiple executive orders to start administrative actions

Trump revokes 78 presidential decisions made by former President Joe Biden including key policies aimed at economic and political reforms

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) After the inauguration ceremony, US President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders, marking the beginning of his administrative actions.

Trump revoked 78 presidential decisions made by former President Joe Biden including key policies aimed at economic and political reforms.

According to the White House, President Trump also signed an order granting pardons to 1,500 individuals involved in the Capitol attack. During the signing, he displayed the signed documents to the attendees.

A grand ceremony was held at Capitol Arena, where a large number of Trump supporters welcomed him with applause and chants. The event featured a salute to the President by police officers, athletes, and various institutional contingents.

On this occasion, Trump introduced his family and close associates to the public and praised them in his speech.

In his address, President Trump stated that he would reverse the disastrous executive orders of the previous administration, take immediate measures to curb inflation and deport criminal offenders back to their respective countries.

He also announced the removal of the offshore drilling ban imposed during Biden’s tenure.

Trump signed several significant executive orders including the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change and a ban on Federal hirings.

Related Topics

Attack Police White House Trump Paris Criminals Family Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

34 seconds ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

29 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

11 hours ago
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

11 hours ago
 UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid p ..

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

11 hours ago
 Singaporean delegation explores future academic co ..

Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on ta ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..

12 hours ago
 UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Managem ..

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

13 hours ago

More Stories From World