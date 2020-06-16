Trump Signs Order Boosting US Police Training, Establishing National Police Register

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to enhance US police training and to establish a national police register to address use-of-force issues in communities.

"Under the executive order I'm signing today, we will prioritize Federal grants from the Department of Justice to police departments and seek independent credentialing and certifying that they meet high standards and in fact in certain cases the highest standards ... on the use of force and de-escalation," Trump said during a press conference.

