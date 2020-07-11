UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

Trump Signs Order Commuting Ex-Aide Roger Stone's 'Unjust' Sentence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order commuting his former adviser Roger Stone's sentence, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.

," the statement said on Friday.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe. Stone was supposed to report to jail by July 14.

