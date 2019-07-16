Trump Signs Order Increasing Restrictions on Foreign Content in American Products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a new executive order issued on Monday significantly increased restrictions on foreign content in American products.

"Currently, a product can be 50 percent foreign, and it still counts as American-made. Figure that one out. In just a few moments, I will sign an executive order that will - that will eventually raise these standards up to 75 percent and above so that domestic goods will have to have 75 percent American, and 95 percent for things such as iron and steel," Trump said in a speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

In the executive order, Trump said the objective of the measure is to enforce the Buy American Act to its maximum lawful extent.

The Buy American Act of 1933 requires US Federal government agencies to procure domestic materials if the end products are intended for public use and reasonable quantities are available within the United States, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).