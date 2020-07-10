UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Order To Boost Economic, Educational Opportunities For Hispanic Americans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Signs Order to Boost Economic, Educational Opportunities for Hispanic Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that enhances economic and educational opportunities for Hispanic Americans.

"The executive order I will sign in a few moments will expand our efforts across all of Federal government to deliver educational and economic opportunity for Hispanic Americans," Trump said during remarks at the White House.

The White House said in a press release that the executive order improves access to educational, training, and economic opportunities for Hispanic American students by promoting options to enhance school choice, personalized learning, family engagement, civics education, and pathways to in-demand jobs.

The executive order also establishes the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and Interagency Working Group. It also creates the President's Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

A poll conducted by Quinnipiac University revealed last month that 57 percent of Hispanic voters in the United States support former Vice President Joe Biden while 31 percent support Trump. However, Biden lost 9 percentage point compared to a previous poll conducted by the organization while Trump gained 3 percentage points.

