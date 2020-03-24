Trump Signs Order to Fight Price Gouging Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - WH

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent price gouging of supplies needed to fight coronavirus, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"President @realDonaldTrump just signed an EO to prevent hoarding & price gouging of supplies needed in our war against the #Coronavirus," Grisham said via Twitter on Monday.

She added that the order would send a strong message.

"We will not let those hoarding vital supplies and price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need," Grisham added.

The United States mobilizes resources, ranging from face masks and swabs to ventilators, bracing for another spike of coronavirus. The country has almost 43,000 confirmed cases and 579 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.