Trump Signs Order to Force Ford, General Motors to Make Ventilators - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) President Donald Trump deployed the wartime Defense Production Act against General Motors (GM), accusing the automaker of wasting time in protracted negotiations over making ventilators during a national emergency, according to a White House statement on Friday.

"Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators," Trump said. "Our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time."