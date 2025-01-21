Trump Signs Order To Pull US From WHO, Citing Funding Disparities
Published January 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), a body he has repeatedly criticized over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the White House hours after his inauguration, Trump said the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, adding: "World Health ripped us off."
The United States, the largest donor to the Geneva-based organization, provides substantial financial support that is vital to the WHO's operations.
Its withdrawal is expected to trigger a significant restructuring of the institution and could further disrupt global health initiatives.
This marks the second time Trump has sought to sever ties with the WHO.
During his first term, the United States issued a notice of intent to withdraw, accusing the organization of being overly influenced by China during the pandemic's early stages.
That move was later reversed under former president Joe Biden's administration.
