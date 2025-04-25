Trump Signs Order To Ramp Up US Deep-sea Mining
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump has defied international norms and instructed a quick start to deep-sea mining in domestic waters and beyond, sparking an angry warning from Beijing that the move "violates international law."
Washington wants to lead efforts to scoop up mineral-rich deep-sea nodules and other material from the seabed, sidestepping an international regulatory effort and overriding the concerns of environmentalists.
White House aides say it could pump hundreds of billions of Dollars into the American economy, and counter Beijing's chokehold on key minerals.
But it would also undermine decades of efforts by global regulators at the International Seabed Authority to devise a level playing field and environmental protections for the industry.
The United States never ratified the agreements that empower the ISA's jurisdiction over seabeds in international waters, and is not a member of the UN-affiliated body.
Instead, the Trump administration is "relying on an obscure 1980 law that empowers the Federal government to issue seabed mining permits in international waters," the New York Times reported.
The ISA did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
Trump's order gives the secretary of commerce 60 days to "expedite the process for reviewing and issuing seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits in areas beyond national jurisdiction."
The move sparked anger in Beijing, which holds more exploration licences than any other country but has held off mining awaiting the ISA's rules.
"No country should bypass the International Seabed Authority and international law and arbitrarily authorise exploration and development activities," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question from AFP.
"The US authorisation of exploration and exploitation of mineral resources on its so-called outer continental shelf violates international law and harms the overall interests of the international community."
- 'Environmental disaster' -
Commercial deep-sea mining remains in its infancy, but with a global race underway for rare earth minerals -- and the industry dominated by China -- Washington appears set on expanding its collection capacity to benefit its defense, advanced manufacturing and energy industries.
Environmental groups warn the process can cause major ecological damage.
"Fast-tracking deep-sea mining is an environmental disaster in the making," Emily Jeffers, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.
"Trump is trying to open one of Earth's most fragile and least understood ecosystems to reckless industrial exploitation."
The boosted deep-sea mining policy is aimed in part at "strengthening partnerships with allies and industry to counter China's growing influence over seabed mineral resources," the White House said.
The ISA is scrambling to devise a rulebook for deep-sea mining, balancing its economic potential against warnings of irreversible environmental damage.
Last week, the American firm Impossible Metals said it had asked US officials to "commence a leasing process" in a parcel of the Pacific Ocean surrounding far-flung US territory American Samoa.
That would be within US jurisdiction, rather than international waters.
However, Canada-based deep-sea mining frontrunner The Metals Company recently stunned industry observers by abruptly announcing it would seek US approval to mine in international waters.
Its CEO Gerard Barron lauded Trump's order Thursday.
"By building on decades of domestic innovation and regulatory groundwork, this action reasserts America's role in securing critical seabed resources and ensures the US is not left behind in a strategic arena increasingly influenced by China," Barron said in a statement.
Key seabed resources include polymetallic nodules: potato-sized pebbles found at depths of 13,000 to 20,000 feet (4,000 to 6,000 meters) that contain manganese, iron, cobalt, copper and nickel.
A senior administration official told reporters shortly before the signing that the United States could retrieve more than a billion metric tons of material, and the process could create an estimated 100,000 jobs and generate $300 billion in domestic GDP over 10 years.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From World
-
Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining5 minutes ago
-
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 235 minutes ago
-
Tradition stokes pollution at Myanmar 'slash and burn' festival5 minutes ago
-
Huge crowds at Vatican ahead of Pope's funeral1 hour ago
-
Pope Francis's funeral: who's attending?2 hours ago
-
China says wind and solar energy capacity exceeds thermal for first time2 hours ago
-
At Texas Trump-themed burger joint, diners eating it up2 hours ago
-
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack2 hours ago
-
Australia's PM condemns heckling at Anzac Day services3 hours ago
-
Thunder rally from 29 down after Morant hurt to stun Grizzlies3 hours ago
-
UN report warns of global social crisis driven by insecurity, inequality and distrust3 hours ago
-
Trump spotlight divides S.Africa's Afrikaners3 hours ago