Trump Signs Order To Sanction Entities, Persons Who Assist Iran's Weapons Trade - O'Brien

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Trump Signs Order to Sanction Entities, Persons Who Assist Iran's Weapons Trade - O'Brien

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals for selling or supplying Iran with weapons, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals for selling or supplying Iran with weapons, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Monday.

"The President signed just moments ago in the Oval Office an executive order this morning, which will resolve in severe economic sanctions for those nations, corporations and individuals who contribute to the supply, the sale or the transfer of conventional arms to the Islamic Republic of Iran," O'Brien said.

The executive order also seeks to prevent Iran from exporting conventional arms to rogue regimes and bans the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran, O'Brien added.

"Transfers to and from Iran of arms or related materiel or military equipment represent a continuing threat to regional and international security" the order said. "Iran benefits from engaging in the conventional arms trade by strengthening its relationships with other outlier regimes, lessening its international isolation, and deriving revenue that it uses to support terror groups and fund malign activities."

The executive order blocks all property and interests related to Iran's weapon trades. The document also prohibits relevant transactions between US citizens and companies and Iranian authorities.

