Trump Signs Resolution Funding US Government Through December 11 - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed a resolution extending the government funding through December 11, White House spokesman, Judd Deere, said on Thursday.

"President Donald Trump has signed the Continuing Resolution, funding the government through December 11, 2020," Deere wrote on Twitter.

Late on Wednesday, the US Senate passed a legislation extending the Federal government funding through December 11 to avoid a shutdown. The legislation becomes law after being signed by the president.