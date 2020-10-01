UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Resolution Funding US Government Through December 11 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:20 AM

Trump Signs Resolution Funding US Government Through December 11 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed a resolution extending the government funding through December 11, White House spokesman, Judd Deere, said on Thursday.

"President Donald Trump has signed the Continuing Resolution, funding the government through December 11, 2020," Deere wrote on Twitter.

Late on Wednesday, the US Senate passed a legislation extending the Federal government funding through December 11 to avoid a shutdown. The legislation becomes law after being signed by the president.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Twitter White House Trump December 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

8 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

11 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.