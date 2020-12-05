UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs So-Called Rodchenkov Act To Fight Doping With Help Of US Courts - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed into law the so-called Rodchenkov act that will allow Washington to fight doping worldwide with the use of US courts, the White House said.

"On Friday, December 4, 2020, the President signed into law: H.

R. 835, the "Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act of 2019," which imposes criminal sanctions on certain persons involved in international doping fraud conspiracies; and requires restitution for victims of such conspiracies," the White House said.

