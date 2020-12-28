Trump Signs Spending Bill That Includes Coronavirus Relief Legislation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has signed the coronavirus relief and government spending bill, The Washington Post reports.

The signing took place on Sunday, while Trump was vacationing in Florida, the newspaper said citing anonymous sources.

Earlier in the day, Trump promised some "good news on Covid Relief Bill" on Twitter.

Earlier this month, after months of bickering, Republicans and Democrats agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan and a $1.4 trillion government spending allocation which was sent to Trump for his signature.

The COVID-19 relief included individual payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

Trump, whose term ends on January 20, stayed out of the negotiations for weeks. But he stunned both sides by refusing to sign the legislation, calling the $600 of personal aid a "disgrace" and demanding that it be boosted to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per family.

The government spending allocation needed the president's signature by December 29 to continue with weekly unemployment insurance for Americans and to prevent the government from shutting down.