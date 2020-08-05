UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Sweeping Environmental Conservation Bill Into Law

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:02 AM

US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping new environmental conservation bill into law during a ceremony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping new environmental conservation bill into law during a ceremony on Tuesday.

H.R. 1957 - The Great American Outdoors Act - has been touted by Trump as the most significant conservation effort since the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt.

"In a few moments, I will proudly sign the Great American Outdoors Act into law," Trump said. "Today, we're making the most significant investment in our parks since the administration of the legendary conservationist President Theodore Roosevelt.

"

The act ensures permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) in the amount of $900 million annually and allocates $9.5 billion in the next five years for maintenance, repair and upgrade backlogs at US national parks.

The bill, sponsored by Republican senators Cory Gardner and Steve Daines, received bipartisan support in the Senate (73-25) and the House of Representatives (310-107).

Vice President Mike Pence said that the bill will create up to 100,000 new infrastructure-related jobs.

