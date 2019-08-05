UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Two Year Budget Deal To Boost Spending, Lift Debt Ceiling

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:18 PM

Trump signs two year budget deal to boost spending, lift debt ceiling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed the "Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019," which boosts discretionary spending limits and suspends the public debt limit for the next two years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed the "Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019," which boosts discretionary spending limits and suspends the public debt limit for the next two years.

The budget deal, reached between the president and congressional leaders earlier, was passed 67-28 in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, and was approved by the House by 284-149 last week.

The deal suspends the federal debt ceiling until July 31, 2021, and raise overall spending levels by 320 billion U.S. Dollars above the limits set in the Budget Control Act of 2011, which established strict spending caps and stipulated automatic across-the-board spending cuts.

It will lift the budget cap for discretionary spending to 1.37 trillion dollars in 2020 and 1.375 trillion dollars in 2021, expanding defense outlays, demanded by Republicans, and boosting domestic spending, including health care for veterans, sought by Democrats.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan watchdog group, lashed out at lawmakers in a statement Thursday, saying the Senate vote "caps a shameful period of fiscal recklessness in Washington that is unprecedented in the context of our current fiscal state.

" Congress and the President have added 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars to the debt since President Trump took office, MacGuineas said. "As a result, deficits are more than double what they would have been without fiscally irresponsible tax cuts and spending increases." The White House has projected a 1-trillion-dollar budget deficit for the fiscal year 2019, the highest since 2012, Office of Management and Budget said in its recently released Mid-Session Review.

The debt ceiling was previously set at 20.5 trillion dollars, and expired on March 1 this year. Since then, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged congressional leaders to raise the federal debt limit as the Treasury Department began accounting maneuvers to avoid a default.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Vote Budget White House Trump March July Democrats Congress 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK sit ..

35 seconds ago

Scientists create shape changing robot controlled ..

37 seconds ago

Pest scouting must to save cotton

39 seconds ago

Brazil &#039;would welcome&#039; BRICS-like bloc w ..

19 minutes ago

Smartphone App introduced to let users stay in tou ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea to spend 7.8 tln won for stable supply of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.